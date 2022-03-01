SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Police said a man died Monday night in a shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport.

Officers responded to a shooting near 5900 24th Street around 8:14 p.m., Sacramento police said. When officers arrived, they located a man who had one gunshot wound.

After the man was aided by authorities and personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department, he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after his next of kin is notified.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, Sacramento police ask the public to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471.