Police: Man killed in Woodland hit-and-run; suspect arrested 2 miles from scene

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash in east Woodland.

Around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of Tide Court and Pioneer Avenue after a caller reported there was a man who may have been shoved from a vehicle and shot, police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they determined the 61-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run.

Officers made contact with a 19-year-old driver and passenger after someone called about a suspicious vehicle on Gillette Drive, near East Gum Avenue, police said. Officers determined the vehicle was the one involved in the hit-and-run.

Police said the driver, Mario Lopez, was arrested. His charges have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.