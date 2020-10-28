Police: Man sexually assaults woman in Yuba City before stealing her car

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Yuba City are searching for a man who is suspected of sexually assaulted a woman before stealing her car Monday morning.

Officers said the assault happened around 7:36 a.m. at a building on Plumas Street near B Street.

Investigators said the man, described as being in his 20s or 30s, asked the elderly victim to use the restroom in the building. Once inside, police said the man “forced himself on the victim and sexually assaulted her.”

The man then left the building with the victim’s car keys and drove off in her 2019 gray Honda Civic.

Both the man and the stolen car have yet to be located.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.