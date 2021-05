SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in midtown Sacramento Saturday afternoon.

Sacramento police officials told FOX40 the shooting happened on 19th and I streets around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a man was found with at least one gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

No additional details were released.

