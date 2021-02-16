Police: Man shot, injured by officers on Fruitridge Road following pursuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot by two Sacramento Police Department officers Monday near Fruitridge and Florin Perkins roads, following a pursuit.

Officers responded to an East Sacramento residence around 9:53 p.m. after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, whom she has a restraining order against, had burned their vehicle. He also threatened to kill her and was possibly armed, police said.

An officer saw him driving in the area shortly afterward, then attempted an enforcement stop. The man fled, and officers pursued him until they reached an industrial lot on Fruitridge Road and Florin Perkins Road intersection.

The vehicle came to an abrupt stop, and officers shot the man while making contact with him, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he is stable and expected to live.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sacramento Police Department. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are also providing oversight by monitoring the investigation.

The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating the arson incident.

Anyone with information may contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).