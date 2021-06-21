Police: Man shot, killed in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in a downtown Stockton shooting Sunday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of North El Dorado Street and East Weber Avenue for reports of a shooting around 9:35 p.m., police said.

Police said a man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police said they have not determined a motive and have no information on the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.