Police: Man shot, killed in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in a downtown Stockton shooting Sunday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. 

Officers responded to the area of North El Dorado Street and East Weber Avenue for reports of a shooting around 9:35 p.m., police said.

Police said a man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene. 

At this time, police said they have not determined a motive and have no information on the shooter. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

