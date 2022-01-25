Police: Man shot, killed near Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly shooting in the East Del Paso Heights neighborhood of North Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said its officers responded to a report of a shooting near Dayton Street and Roanoke Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A man with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound was found, police said. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation, and there is no further information to release at this time.

Grand Avenue between Pinell Street and Schutt Way is closed to traffic, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.