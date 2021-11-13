Police: Man shot, robbed in Stockton after agreeing to meet woman online

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was robbed and shot Friday night near Filbert and Lafayette streets after trying to meet up with a woman he met online.

A 34-year-old man met a woman on a social media site and “agreed to services in in exchange for money,” according to police.

Police said that when the man arrived at the area, a 25-year-old man opened the victim’s car door and demanded his property.

The 25-year-old fired several shots at the victim striking him.

In response, the man threw his property out of the car and drove away, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was released about the victim or the shooter.

