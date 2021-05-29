Police: Man stabbed while fighting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was stabbed by another man while fighting a third man in Stockton Friday night.

Stockton police say the 20-year-old victim was walking on Pacific Avenue in between West Robinhood Drive and West Yokuts Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. when he was confronted by two men.

The victim got into a fight with one of the men before being stabbed by the other, according to police.

Police officials say the victim took himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police describe the two other men involved as being in their late teens to early 20’s.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

