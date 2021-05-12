Police: Man stole multiple phones from Davis T-Mobile store

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Davis police say a man stole multiple phones from the T-Mobile store on F Street Monday.

Police say the man walked into the T-Mobile store, did not respond to employees who attempted to greet him, and then tore multiple iPhones off the wall display before leaving.

Witnesses described him as being a Black man with short hair wearing a red sweatshirt with a shark design on the hood, according to police.

Davis police ask if you recognize this person or have any information to call 530-747-5400.