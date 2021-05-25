Police: Man, teen stabbed at Sonora playground

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sonora Police Department is investigating after a man and a teenage boy were stabbed at a playground.

Police said officers responded to the Heaven for Kids Playground on Greenley Road after receiving notification of a medical request for two stabbing victims just after midnight.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene.

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and have since been released, police said.

The victims reported that three to four people arrived in a black vehicle and assaulted them, police said. The people were unknown to the stabbing victims and the attack was unprovoked.

The police department said they have minimal information and are not releasing any more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.