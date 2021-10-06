Police: Man wanted for stealing, assaulting grocery store employee with salami

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are searching for a man they said stole salami from a grocery store and threw them at an employee while trying to escape.

According to police, the man walked into a grocery store on North Wilson Way around 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 and tried to smuggle two salamis out of the store in his pants.

When confronted by staff, the man took out a knife, and then threw the salami at a loss prevention employee’s head.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call 209-937-5427.