Police: Marysville, Del Paso boulevards closed after possible explosion caused by illegal fireworks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are shutting down streets and evacuating homes in the area of Marysville and Del Paso boulevards after a possible explosion caused by illegal fireworks. 

The Sacramento Police Department said a man with a serious hand injury flagged down officers Wednesday morning. 

He was taken to the hospital, police said. 

There was a report of a loud boom, police added. Homes in the area are being cleared as they continue to investigate. 

The Sacramento Fire Department told FOX40 their crews responded to a house fire in the area.

Traffic near Helena Avenue and Taft Street is impacted by road closures. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

