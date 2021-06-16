Police: Marysville, Del Paso boulevards closed after possible explosion caused by illegal fireworks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are shutting down streets and evacuating homes in the area of Marysville and Del Paso boulevards after a possible explosion caused by illegal fireworks.
The Sacramento Police Department said a man with a serious hand injury flagged down officers Wednesday morning.
He was taken to the hospital, police said.
There was a report of a loud boom, police added. Homes in the area are being cleared as they continue to investigate.
The Sacramento Fire Department told FOX40 their crews responded to a house fire in the area.
Traffic near Helena Avenue and Taft Street is impacted by road closures.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.