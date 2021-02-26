Police: Missing San Francisco teen’s last known location is Sacramento

Katlin Gallaread (left) in an undated photo. The two missing teenagers (right) traveling together. (Photos provided by the San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KTXL) — San Francisco police say a teenage girl who has been missing since last week was last in Sacramento.

The San Francisco Police Department Missing Persons Unit says 14-year-old Katlin Gallaread, who lives in the city’s Northern District, left home sometime between 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

Bay Area FOX affiliate KTVU spoke with Gallaread’s father who said the teenager’s savings account was emptied Saturday at a bank in West Sacramento.

Tyler Sexton in an undated photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department.

Now, San Francisco police say Gallaread was seen traveling with a runaway teenager, 16-year-old Tyler Sexton, who is from Monroe, Michigan.

The teens were last seen in Sacramento and it’s believed they are traveling by bus or train, according to police.

Gallaread is a Black female who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 90 pounds.

Sexton is a white male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Anyone who sees either of the teens should call their local law enforcement agency.

