Police: Modesto officer shoots double homicide suspect in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTLX) – A Modesto police officer shot a double-homicide suspect in Stockton Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place near Sherwood Forest Park.

A spokeswoman with the Modest Police Department told FOX40 that officers were following up on a triple shooting that happened last Friday on Semple Street. Two of the victims died and one remains at the hospital but is expected to survive.

The police investigation led officers to Stockton, where they found the suspect.

Police officials will not say what led up to the shooting nor who the suspect is.

FOX40 did speak with a witness who heard the gunshots.

“I heard multiple gunshot rounds. What sounded like a very large caliber first, like a bomb, then the gun rounds and then another large caliber. And people started running out of the park. There were people with their children, one woman was carrying a small child,” Fred Gobbell told FOX40.

The streets near Sherwood Forest Park remained closed while the shooting investigation continued Tuesday.