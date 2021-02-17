Police: Modesto teen shoots, kills 67-year-old food truck owner

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 67-year-old food truck owner on Monterey Avenue Tuesday night, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:15 p.m., where they found the man, Rafael Avila-Rodriguez of Salida, inside his taco truck parked at 1609 Monterey Avenue.

Avila-Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The boy had walked up to the truck and shot Avila-Rodriquez before fleeing on foot, detectives said.

He was then arrested during a traffic stop in southwest Modesto around 12:30 a.m. He was booked into juvenile hall and charged with murder.

The motive is still under investigation, authorities said.

If anyone has information, contact Detective Randy Bolinger at 209-342-9162 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.