Police monitoring protest in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Sacramento are monitoring a protest that’s taking place in downtown.

According to police, about 50 people gathered at the Capitol and began marching throughout downtown.

Police declared an unlawful assembly around 9:40 p.m.

Earlier in the day, people gathered at the old Sacramento City Hall to honor George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo.

The protest is reportedly a separate event in solidarity with 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright.

Sacramento police say there have been reports of some vandalism.

There are rolling road closures near 20th and K streets. Police advise residents to avoid the area.

People also took to the streets earlier in the week to protest the killing of Daunte Wright.

