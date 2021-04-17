Police monitoring protest in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Sacramento are monitoring a protest that’s taking place in downtown.

According to police, about 50 people gathered at the Capitol and began marching throughout downtown.

Police declared an unlawful assembly around 9:40 p.m.

Some incidents of vandalism have been observed. Individuals from the group have thrown rocks at officers as they march. Unlawful assembly announcements are being made to the group. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 18, 2021

Earlier in the day, people gathered at the old Sacramento City Hall to honor George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo.

The protest is reportedly a separate event in solidarity with 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright.

Sacramento police say there have been reports of some vandalism.

There are rolling road closures near 20th and K streets. Police advise residents to avoid the area.

People also took to the streets earlier in the week to protest the killing of Daunte Wright.