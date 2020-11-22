Police: Mother, step-father arrested for homicide after 4-year-old child dies

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple is behind bars in San Joaquin County on homicide charges after their 4-year-old child died last Monday.

The Tracy Police Department said officers responded to a call on Nov. 16 at an apartment on West Grant Line Road near Great Valley Parkway and found a 4-year-old boy not breathing.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and despite life-saving efforts, he died.

After their investigation into the boy’s death, police said they arrested his mother, 24-year-old Camila Pizarro-Vergara, and his step-father, 25-year-old Oscar Munoz Saturday night.

Both were booked on multiple charges including homicide.