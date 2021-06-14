Police: Mountain lion spotted in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain lion was spotted Sunday sitting in a resident’s tree, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Police received a call about the sighting in the area of Verner Avenue. When officers arrived, they spotted the mountain lion.

The animal fled into a nearby cemetery before California Fish and Game could arrive, police said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife say mountain lion attacks on humans are uncommon but to practice safety measures to reduce the risk of meeting one, such as deer-proofing the land and eliminating hiding spaces.

The agency also advises to not leave pet food or pets outside, particularly during its active hours of dawn, dusk and at night.

To report any wildlife sightings, click or tap here, or call 911 if there’s a threat.