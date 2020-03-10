Police: Multiple break-ins at payment drop boxes in Woodland result in missing checks

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – Utility payments mailed by customers in Woodland are missing after the post office box was vandalized over President’s Day weekend, according to Woodland police.

The City of Woodland’s Finance Department has been contacted by several customers about uncashed checks.

Officials said there are at least three instances of utility checks being changed and cashed for different amounts.

Police another utility payment drop box located in Dead Cat Alley was vandalized and customer payments were likely taken during the second weekend of March.

Finance staff recommends customers who have uncashed checks, generally written on or around Feb. 12, to stop payment of those checks with their bank.

Finance officials said a new payment drop box has been ordered, but in the interim, payments can be dropped off after hours in the building slot outside the Finance Department on First Street.

City officials are also urging customers to sign up for online billing and payments to avoid the need for written checks altogether.