Police: Multiple shootings in Stockton leave 6 people wounded

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple shootings left six people injured in Stockton.

The violence began just after 5:30 p.m. on Mariners Drive near West Hammer Lane where two men were shot.

Stockton police officials say the 29-year-old and 27-year-old victims were dropped off at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but both are expected to survive.

No information about the shooter was released.

The next shooting happened at 9:36 p.m. near Yellowstone and Burkett Avenues. An unknown shooter fired several shots at two men in the area, a 22-year-old and a 38-year-old, according to police.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened near South Center Street and West First Street at 12:22 a.m.

Police say a woman shot a 33-year-old man multiple times. The victim was hospitalized and information about his condition was not released.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

The final reported shooting of the night happened on West Ponce De Leon Avenue near Santa Paula Way at 1:24 a.m.

Police say a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were getting out of their vehicle when a man pulled up in another vehicle and fired several gunshots at them before driving off.

The man was shot in the wrist and was treated at a local hospital for his injury.