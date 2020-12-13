Police: Officer shoots man armed with knife in Sacramento supermarket

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man armed with a knife was shot by police early Sunday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department told FOX40 that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Arena Boulevard and Duckhorn Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Officers said during the time of the crash, they received reports of a man who ran into the local Bel Air Supermarket and was acting erratically while armed with a knife.

Officials said while working to evacuate the store, police confronted the man and said they tried non-lethal measures before at least one officer shot him.

The man was declared dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police said they believe the man was involved in the initial reported car crash.

No additional details about the shooting were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.