Police: Officers find about $100,000 worth of narcotics during DUI stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in the Arden-Arcade area say they discovered about $100,000 worth of narcotics after a driver was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Fulton El Camino Park Police Department said officers stopped the driver on Saturday near Howe and El Camino Avenues.

Officers then learned the driver was under the influence of alcohol and heroin, according to police.

Police say they searched the vehicle and found narcotics, $11,000, scales and a gun.

The driver was then arrested, police say.