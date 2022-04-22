STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said officers responded to call Thursday night that reported noises of either fireworks or gunshots heard near an Applebee’s restaurant.

Before 10 pm. Friday, police said officers found bullet holes in the windows of the Applebee’s on March Lane. Additionally, police said a bullet fragment was found on the floor inside of the restaurant.

Police said no injuries reported.

Police didn’t provide any further information regarding a suspect.

For anyone with information about this case, the Stockton Police Department said to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. You can also submit anonymous tips on the Stockton Crime Stoppers website or by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Stockton Crime Stoppers said it’ll pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.