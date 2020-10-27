Police: Officers shoot person barricaded inside Citrus Heights home

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man barricaded himself inside a Citrus Heights home before being shot by police Monday afternoon.

Citrus Heights police say they were investigating a dispute between the man and his neighbor around 3:30 p.m. near Garry Oak Drive and Twin Oaks Avenue when police said the man pointed a handgun at the officers.

Police officials say at least one officer fired at the man in response.

The man ran inside his home and barricaded himself after the shots were fired, according to police.

Citrus Heights police say they set up a perimeter and closed off the roadways in the area, asking nearby residents to shelter in place.

The road and areas will remain closed for several hours. Investigation is ongoing and the scene is stable. There are no outstanding subjects. The barricaded subject fired at officers forcing the officers to shoot him. — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) October 27, 2020

Police announced just after 5:30 p.m. that the man left the house out the back door and pointed a weapon at the officers. At least one other officer fired their weapon in response.

Unfortunately the subject pointed a weapon at the officers again, and another officer involved shooting just occurred. The scene is being stabilized and medical is on scene to treat the subject. — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) October 27, 2020

Officers said medical personnel are at the scene of the shooting and treating the man.

No officers were injured.

The condition of the man was not yet released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.