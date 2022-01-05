Police: One dead after shooting in Sacramento parking garage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police said one woman has died following a shooting in a parking garage.

According to police, officers received reports of a shooting on K Street near 28th Street just before 5 p.m. After arriving, officers found one woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no information on the shooter, but police do not believe there is any additional threat to the community.

Residents are asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

