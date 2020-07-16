Police: One killed, 3 injured in North Sacramento shooting near El Camino Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting near Traction and Plaza avenues, near El Camino Avenue.

Police said when they arrived, they found several gunshot victims.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three adult victims were transported to the hospital. One person is in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any suspect or motive information.

This is a developing story.