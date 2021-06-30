Police: One man killed, another man injured in shooting near Sac State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting near Sacramento State University that left one man dead and another man in critical condition.
Police said officers responded to an apartment complex on Cadillac Drive, near Campus Commons, for reports of a shooting around 12:21 a.m.
Two men were shot, police said. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other man died at the scene.
At this time, police have no information on the shooter to release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to contact Sacramento police dispatch 916-808-5471.