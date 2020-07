STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An unidentified victim was shot in Stockton Tuesday afternoon and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police officials said the shooting happened at 3:30 p.m. near West Hammer Lane and North Lower Sacramento Road.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are currently unknown and police have not released any motive for the shooting nor provided any information on a suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.