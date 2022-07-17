CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a press release from the Chico Police Department, early Sunday morning the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a shooting.

Police said that they received multiple calls in regards to a shooting near E. 4th Street and Wall Street.

When police arrived, they found a single victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation is currently ongoing.