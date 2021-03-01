Police: Over 200 cars drive through Sacramento in illegal sideshow; 1 arrested for DUI

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say they tracked an illegal sideshow involving more than 200 cars around the city Sunday night.

Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department says the large group of drivers met in West Sacramento before entering Sacramento city limits, where officers and air support followed them.

Two drivers tried to get away from police during traffic stops but were followed and detained, according to police. One of those drivers was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Six cars involved in the sideshow were towed and police said they issued seven citations.

“This enforcement action was effective because the group eventually left our city limits and did not return,” Chandler wrote in Monday’s release.