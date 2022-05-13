YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said a big rig filled with corn syrup is overturned at an intersection Friday.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Highway 99 and Colusa Avenue, as traffic going westbound on Colusa Avenue is expected to have long delays.

The overturned big rig contains a large load of corn syrup, which is very heavy and sticky, according to police.

Police said an estimated time for clean up of the corn syrup could be between three to four hours.

This is a developing story.