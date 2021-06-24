Police: Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed in Modesto Thursday morning in a crash while riding in a car driven by a man suspected of driving under the influence, the Modesto Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. near Oakdale Road and Scenic Drive.

A man driving northbound on Oakdale Road in a four-door sedan lost control and crashed into a southbound truck at a high speed, police said. A woman in the sedan died on impact.

Police said the driver in the truck had minor injuries.

The man driving the sedan had moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said. He will be booked on charges including homicide, driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.