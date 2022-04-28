PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department said officers were investigating a fatal DUI collision on Highway 50 when another impaired driver allegedly collided with their patrol car.

According to a Facebook post by the department, one of the officers was in the vehicle when it was struck and another was standing on the highway’s shoulder. Neither officer was injured in the collision.

Police said the driver that collided with the patrol car was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said the crash they were originally investigating killed one person and resulted in “major” injuries for another.