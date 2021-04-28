Police: Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle near Power Inn Road

The Latest — (Wednesday, April 28)

7:05 a.m.

Southbound lanes on Power Inn Road have reopened.

Original Story Below

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a vehicle collision near Power Inn Road and Cucamonga Avenue.

Around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Authorities say southbound Power Inn Road will be closed during the investigation.

**ADVISORY**



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.