Police: Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle near Power Inn Road

The Latest — (Wednesday, April 28)
7:05 a.m.
Southbound lanes on Power Inn Road have reopened.
Original Story Below
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a vehicle collision near Power Inn Road and Cucamonga Avenue.
Around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.
Authorities say southbound Power Inn Road will be closed during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.