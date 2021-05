ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating after a train struck and killed a pedestrian north of Elk Grove Boulevard on Monday morning.

Elk Grove Police confirmed to FOX40 that the accident was fatal.

The incident occurred between School Street and Walnut Avenue, police said.

Elk Grove Boulevard is closed for westbound traffic, west of School Street, police added.

What led up to the incident is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Happening now – We are investigating a train versus a pedestrian, just north of Elk Grove Boulevard between School Street and Walnut Avenue. Elk Grove Boulevard is closed for westbound traffic, west of School Street. To alleviate traffic backing up, please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/h4x5aikCEi — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) May 24, 2021