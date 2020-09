SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision at Roseville Road and Marconi Circle.

Police said the call came in around 4 a.m. Monday, and when officers arrived they found a dead pedestrian in the road. The vehicle involved had left the scene.

At this time, police have no description of the vehicle or the driver.

The area is expected to be closed to traffic for the next few hours.

This is a developing story.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:



Traffic is impacted in the area of Roseville Rd and Marconi Cir for a fatal veh. vs. ped investigation. Roseville road is closed near Marconi Cir.



Plan accordingly and please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/dM4k2pnK3k — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 21, 2020