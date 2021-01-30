Police: Person armed, barricaded in Vacaville apartment

VACAVILLE Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities have responded to a barricaded person in an apartment in Vacaville, forcing a road closure early Saturday morning.

Police announced at 4:26 a.m. that their officers are “working an active scene” at an apartment complex on Rocky Hill Road and closed the street to traffic between Markham Avenue and Holly Lane.

Officials said evacuations were made during their investigation of a “suspicious circumstance” at the complex and warned the public that distraction devices that cause loud noises were used in their efforts.

Later that morning, officials announced that their SWAT Team was on scene dealing with an armed barricaded subject and asked the public to avoid the area.

No additional details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.