Police shoot, kill suspect in standoff near Hiram Johnson High School

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Sacramento police shot and killed a man Tuesday morning in the Tahoe Park neighborhood near Hiram Johnson High School following an hourslong standoff.
SWAT and negotiation teams had been at the home on Redding Avenue since 8 p.m. Monday, police said.
Earlier Tuesday, police said the person shot at officers but no injuries were reported. The man was shot by an officer returning fire, police said.
Officials said officers went to the home around 8 p.m. Monday evening for a welfare check, but backed off when officers saw he had a gun.
Hiram Johnson High School will be closed Tuesday, school administrators said.
This is a developing story.