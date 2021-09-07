Police shoot, kill suspect in standoff near Hiram Johnson High School

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Sacramento police shot and killed a man Tuesday morning in the Tahoe Park neighborhood near Hiram Johnson High School following an hourslong standoff.

SWAT and negotiation teams had been at the home on Redding Avenue since 8 p.m. Monday, police said.

Earlier Tuesday, police said the person shot at officers but no injuries were reported. The man was shot by an officer returning fire, police said.

ADVISORY: Heavy police presence in the 3700 block of Redding Ave. Officers are attempting to contact a solo armed suspect in a residence who has shot at officers. No injuries reported. Access to nearby schools/businesses may be affected. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 7, 2021

Officials said officers went to the home around 8 p.m. Monday evening for a welfare check, but backed off when officers saw he had a gun.

Hiram Johnson High School will be closed Tuesday, school administrators said.

This is a developing story.