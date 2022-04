ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Elk Grove are investigating a shooting at a house party that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at a home in the area of Bowmont Way and Brandamore Court around 2 a.m.

First responders tried to give medical aid but the victim died from their injury.

No additional information was released about the shooter or the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.