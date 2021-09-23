Police: Person in police custody dies in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died while in police custody, the Elk Grove Police Department said Thursday evening.

The investigation into an in-custody death is being conducted by the Elk Grove Police Department’s Investigation Bureau,which is standard practice for any in-custody death. At this time the roadway will remain closed and additional info will be released once it becomes available. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) September 24, 2021

Traffic remains closed on Seasons Drive between Laguna Park Drive and November Drive as police investigate the cause of death.

The person’s name and details of their death have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.