Police: Person in police custody dies in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died while in police custody, the Elk Grove Police Department said Thursday evening.

Traffic remains closed on Seasons Drive between Laguna Park Drive and November Drive as police investigate the cause of death.

The person’s name and details of their death have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

