Police: Person shot outside bar in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting victim was hospitalized early Saturday morning in Roseville.

Roseville police say they responded to a report of someone who was shot in the parking lot of a bar on Pacific Street near Washington Boulevard at around 1:37 a.m.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No additional details about the shooter nor the victim were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Roseville police dispatch at 916-774-5000.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.