Police: Person swinging sledgehammer at passing vehicles detained near Sacramento motel fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday morning, arson investigators responded to a fire at a Sacramento motel after officers detained someone nearby who was armed with a sledgehammer.

A spokesperson with the Sacramento Police Department said just after 6 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a fire at the Motel 6 located on 30th Street in East Sacramento.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames in a second-story room, the fire department reported.

Police said after first responders got to the area, they learned of someone nearby who was armed with a sledgehammer and trying to hit passing vehicles.

Officers were able to stop the unidentified person and detain them.

The police spokesperson said they do not know if the two incidents were related.

Police tape surrounded the motel as arson investigators looked at the room and officers interviewed possible witnesses.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.