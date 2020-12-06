Police: Protests at Capitol leave behind vandalized cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of protesters and counter-protesters gathered at the State Capitol Saturday, and in the end, it left some people having to find a way to get home as their cars had been vandalized.

Things were calmer Saturday night, but there was a lot of vandalism on N Street near 15th Street.

“There is no need to go trashing other people’s stuff,” said Karyn Tompkins. “Our tires on the right side have been slashed.”

She told FOX40 she attended a pro-Trump rally at the Capitol and was met by counter-protesters.

“We came out here like around 2 o’clockish and that is when we saw cars just vandalized,” Tompkins said.

Her passenger side tires were damaged, along with the side and back windows.

“I cried because I was very mad,” Tompkins said.

Lisa Carlisle says she was also in the same situation. Her truck’s tail lights were knocked out and the side mirror, windshield and tires were damaged.

Both women claim the counter-protesters damaged at least 10 vehicles near the Capitol.

“People disagree with the things that I say, and I disagree with the things they say. But it doesn’t mean damaging property,” Carlisle said. “It’s ridiculous. It doesn’t solve anything.”

Sacramento police say they worked to keep the two groups apart as both sides threw glass bottles, bottles with liquids and fireworks at each other.

According to police, it was when they started to march back to their starting point that cars were vandalized.

Carlisle and Tompkins say it was the first time they have had their property damaged at a rally and that it crossed the line.

“We need to stand up for our freedoms and they also need to stand up for what they believe in too. But trashing people’s cars doesn’t do any of that,” Tompkins said.

“We are all different and that is what makes America great. Embrace it,” Carlisle said.

Those who had their property damaged say they filed a police report.

FOX40 has not heard back from Sacramento police about how many vehicles were damaged.