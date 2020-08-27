Police reform bills struggle to survive in California Legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A package of police reform bills introduced in the aftermath of controversial shootings of Black people are having a tough go in waning days of the legislative session.

“Some of these bills aren’t easy. They’re hard,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.

Three months ago, the killing of George Floyd and others prompted a dozen pieces of legislation by California lawmakers, most relating to transparency of police records, independent investigations and use of force.

The shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin only reinforced the urgency by authors of the bills.

“We know that these unjust policing leads to senseless murders and violence in our communities, disproportionately impacting our brown and Black communities,” McCarty told FOX40.

But several of the bills are stalled in the Legislature, including two by McCarty that would have required closer scrutiny of sheriff’s departments and the state attorney general to review police shootings.

Barely surviving is a bill by Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Los Angeles, that would decertify police officers for wrongdoing so bad cops couldn’t be rehired by other police departments.

Some fellow Democrats, who took a knee during protests, have backed away from voting for the bills, siding with police unions instead.

“It states that we’re quick to show up for photo ops but when it comes to doing the real work, some of them are not true believers,” said Bradford.

Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, says many of the reforms were adopted by other states long ago.

“Unfortunately, we hide behind our progressive reputation and when it comes to real police accountability and police reform, we are behind,” Skinner said.

Critics argue that the bills were haphazardly crafted and rushed, while supporters say delay tactics by police unions are a calculated momentum killer.

Several police reform bills are hanging on, including ones that would allow for civil actions against officers and setting standards for the use of tear gas and rubber bullets during demonstrations.

But they face a Monday deadline to pass both houses of the Legislature.