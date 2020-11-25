Police release footage of sergeant shooting, killing armed man at North Sacramento warehouse

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Videos released by the Sacramento Police Department show a chaotic scene at a North Sacramento warehouse where a patrol sergeant shot and killed an armed man.

The police department released additional details Tuesday about the Nov. 14 shooting at a boxing event on Juliesse Avenue near Academy Way.

At the time of the shooting, police officers say they were already in the area for reports of reckless driving.

Before gunfire broke out around 8 p.m., surveillance video released by police shows a large crowd of people pouring out of the warehouse.

Police say 38-year-old Augustine Morales can be seen in the video “acting erratically and recklessly waving a firearm in the direction of the crowd” as people appear to run away from him and duck for cover behind parked vehicles.

The sergeant’s body camera shows people running away from the area, with one witness calling to him.

“Hey, there’s somebody in there with a gun!” the witness shouts. “He’s waving a f—— gun around!”

At that time, Morales had walked back toward the warehouse and police say he pointed his gun at the crowd inside.

Moments later, gunfire erupts from the direction of the warehouse as someone shoots toward Morales and the sergeant begins running toward it. As he runs up to Morales, the sergeant immediately opens fire then begins telling the 38-year-old to drop his gun.

“I didn’t shoot nobody!” Morales tells the sergeant multiple times. Police have not said if Morales ever fired his weapon that night.

Morales is seen in the body camera footage sliding his gun toward the sergeant, which was later recovered by police, along with a partially loaded magazine.

Morales was treated at the scene by officers who arrived with a medical kit roughly two minutes after the sergeant shot Morales. He was then treated by fire personnel and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One man at the warehouse was shot but his wounds were not life-threatening, according to Sacramento police. It’s unknown who shot him, but police say it doesn’t appear the sergeant wounded him.

Police say the person who fired at Morales from inside the warehouse has not been identified.

There’s an internal investigation into the use of force by the police sergeant, which police said is protocol.