Police release sketch in attack on Folsom runner

Folsom police released this sketch Thursday of a man suspected of attacking a runner on a trail.

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom police released a sketch of a man suspected of attacking a runner along a trail back in September.

Stuart Johnson told FOX40 he was running on the Humbug Willow Creek Trail on Sunday, Sept. 20 when a couple on beach cruiser bicycles approached him.

The woman in the couple began throwing large rocks at Johnson, who said he then fell trying to escape.

“And I remember slipping and going down and then that’s kind of the last thing I remember apart from waking up with the police and ambulance there,” Johnson recalled.

Johnson’s jaw was broken and he sustained other facial injuries in the attack.

On Thursday, Folsom police released a sketch of the man involved in the attack.

Witnesses told police he was white with very tan skin and short, dark brown hair. He had a thin to medium, athletic build and was around 6 feet tall. Witnesses believed he was in his late 30s to early 40s.

Police say he may have been cut on the right side of his face during the incident.

The woman was described as being white with fair skin and a medium build, according to police. Her hair had been dyed blonde and was a medium length. Witnesses say she looked like she was in her 40s.

The man’s beach cruiser was dark-colored and the couple’s bikes were a matching set, according to police.

Folsom investigators say the couple may live or frequent areas east of Oak Avenue Parkway.

If you or someone you know recognize the man in the sketch, you are asked to call Detective Thibeault at 916-461-6474. Do not confront him or contact him.