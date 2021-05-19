Police reopen 2013 cold case of missing Roseville woman

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police have reopened a local woman’s missing persons case just over eight years after she disappeared from a Raley’s parking lot.

Susan Jacobson went missing May 1, 2013, while she ran morning errands at the Raley’s grocery store on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.

The 59-year-old appeared to park in the middle of the parking lot and out of reach of surveillance cameras.

An hour later, a jogger found her empty wallet on a sidewalk in the grocery store parking lot near Mathany Park. Later that day, her dark blue Honda Civic was found unlocked, still in the parking lot, with her purse inside. Her keys were missing.

Jacobson stood at just 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed 90 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she wore a hooded sweatshirt.

“She was going to be a grandmother. That’s the thing that is so striking about the whole thing, why she would disappear at that time,” a neighbor told FOX40 five years after Jacobson went missing.

Detective Dave Harlan with the Roseville Police Department Investigations Unit has been assigned to the cold case. He will go through old evidence and gather new evidence, as well as speak to anyone who may have more information about the case.

“We have decided to reopen this case because the longer a case goes unsolved, the more challenging it becomes to find fresh evidence or new leads. My job is to look deep into small nuances or use new and modern technology to uncover new leads to push forward,” Detective Harlan wrote in Wednesday’s release.