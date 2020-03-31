Police detain man after hourslong standoff in Oak Park neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police SWAT officers responded to a home along San Jose Way in Oak Park Tuesday for reports of a barricaded man inside.

Officials said the man was wanted for a suspected armed carjacking around 7:20 a.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and 33rd Street. The victim, who was unharmed, told police a man armed with a handgun had taken their vehicle.

Less than a mile away on San Jose Way, the Sacramento Police Department says officers found the stolen vehicle.

Nearby, the suspect ran into a family member’s home.

Officers evacuated the home but the suspect refused to leave, prompting the standoff, according to police.

After talking with negotiators for more than three hours, police say the suspect peacefully left the home and was detained.

His identity has not been released.

UPDATE:

The suspect in this incident has been safely taken into custody.



Negotiators and SWAT worked for over 3 hours to bring this to a peaceful resolution. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 31, 2020

This is a developing story.