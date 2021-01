SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are at the scene of a person barricaded inside a South Natomas home, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police say they were called to the home near Bianca Court and Pebblewood Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday for a domestic violence incident.

Police say a woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers remain at the scene, saying the person inside the home may have access to a gun, and are trying to communicate with them.